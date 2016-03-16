Small child announces Magicka CCG Kickstarter

At a Paradox event at GDC, a small boy announced a Magicka card game he is developing with his father. Magicka Mayhem is looking for $2,500 on Kickstarter, which I presume will be funded before I finish typing this sentence because little kids making games is cool. Apparently, 10-year-old Ethan pitched the game to Paradox Interactive with a video you can see on the Kickstarter page, and Paradox agreed to grant him the Magicka license.

How does it work? I'll let Ethan explain:

"You can rain fiery death on your mortal enemies, protect yourself (or those luckiest enough to call you 'friend') using Elemental Shields or heal yourself (or your Wizards-in-arms) from injury. And if you don’t like to get your hands dirty you can Summon Elementals to do your destructifying for you!"

"WATCH OUT! Your Spell could get MAYHEM-ified! Mayhem cards can cause… Your Spell to Blow Up in Your Face… Save Your Butt from Disaster… or Make You Pee Your Pants with Laughter!"

I'm not sure I'll play it, because I don't enjoy urinating on myself, but Ethan is certainly excited. You can visit the Kickstarter page here.