Slightly Mad Studios launches crowdfunding campaign for Project Cars 2

With the much-delayed but rather good Project Cars now out the door, Slightly Mad Studios has done the perfectly thinkable by announcing plans for a sequel, Project Cars 2, which it says will expand upon the "huge success" of the original.

"With an existing schedule of On Demand content already underway to continue providing Project Cars with fresh new features, updates, and great things to play with throughout the year, Slightly Mad Studios now turns its attention to the future with the announcement of the continuation of the franchise with Project Cars 2," the studio wrote.

Like the original, Project Cars 2 will be "created, tested, and ultimate approved" by backers on the WMD Portal crowdfunding platform. The campaign promises over 200 cars from 40 different classes, 50 unique locations and more than 200 courses, racing styles including rallycross, hillclimbs, and touge, co-op career modes, seamless connectivity, esports features, and more.

Slightly Mad also promised that the development of the new game won't interfere with its plans for the old one: "Project Cars will continue to see massive updates, features, and content throughout 2015 & beyond," it tweeted. "Project Cars 2 will happen simultaneously."

The Project Cars 2 crowdfunding campaign is live now at wmdportal.com.