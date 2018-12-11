Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield is leaving Activision

Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield, who left the studio in February of this year to take on "new executive duties" at Activision, has announced that he will be leaving the company entirely at the end of December. Schofield said on Twitter that he's first going to take a break, and then he'll find something new to do.

I’ve had a great run here at Activision; 3 COD’s- MW3, AW and WWll- that I’m proud of. I feel it’s time to try something new tho. I’ll be leaving Activision end of Dec. and taking some time off to relax. Then off to something else exciting.Thank u Activision for everything!December 10, 2018

Schofield was very positive about his near-decade-long stint with Activision, telling Gamespot that he has "nothing but good things to say" about his time with the company. And while he didn't offer any hints as to what he might get up to next, it sounds like he plans on staying in the games business.

"After nine years of CoD (which I love), I just think I need a change," he said. "I seriously am going to take my time finding my next gig. Make sure it's exactly what I want to do. I still have a couple good games in me."

Schofield co-founded Sledgehammer in 2009 with Michael Condrey. The studio co-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and then took the lead on Advanced Warfare and WWII. His credits extend back to the early '90s on games like The Simpsons: Bartman Meets Radioactive Man, The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures, Barbie Game Girl, and Gex: Enter the Gecko; prior to founding Sledgehammer, he was the general manager at EA's Visceral Games, where he headed up development (also with Condrey) of the outstanding survival-horror game Dead Space.