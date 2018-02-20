Sledgehammer co-founders Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey have left the studio

Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, both formerly of the now-defunct EA outfit Visceral Games, co-founded Sledgehammer Games in 2009. The studio quickly built a name for itself working in Activision's Call of Duty universe, first as co-developer (with Infinity Ward) on Modern Warfare 3, and then in the lead on Advanced Warfare and WWII. But now they've both moved on to other things: Activision confirmed with Kotaku today that they have left the studio, although they will remain with the publisher in new roles.

"Following the incredible success of Call of Duty: WWII, Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey have decided to transition from their duties at Sledgehammer Games to new executive duties inside Activision. We thank Glen and Michael for their tremendous body of work on Call of Duty and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them in their new roles," Activision said.

"These changes have created an opportunity to elevate one of the key leaders at the studio, Aaron Halon, to lead Sledgehammer Games. Aaron is a founding member of Sledgehammer Games and the natural fit to lead the team. He has over 20 years of industry experience and has played an instrumental role throughout the studio’s history. We congratulate Aaron and are thrilled about the future of Sledgehammer Games, which we believe has even bigger days ahead."

It's a move that might spark hazy memories of Vince Zampella and Jason West's split from Infinity Ward in 2010, but this breakup, while obviously representing a dramatic change for Sledgehammer, is my all appearances perfectly amicable. In fact, Schofield and Condrey both thanked Activision in separate statements for the opportunity to found and lead Sledgehammer, and referenced new projects they're involved with at the company.

"Activision has offered me the opportunity to focus my energy on something I’m very passionate about, exploring new game ideas for the company," Schofield said. "It’s something I just couldn’t pass up."

"I’m proud of what we accomplished together, it has been the greatest experience of my professional life. I am looking forward to starting a new chapter of my career with Activision," Condrey said.

Alas, what the next chapter and new ideas will entail remains a mystery for now.