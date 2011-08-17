Skyrim won't use Games for Windows Live on PC, will use Steamworks instead

Update - the Skyrim twitter account has just confirmed that they will be using Steamworks instead.

Our man Graham is out at GamesCom in Cologne at the moment, seeing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. He asked Bethesda's vice president of PR Pete Hines whether the game would use Games for Windows Live - a DRM system that asks players to log in, and ties downloadable content and savegames to your online account.

Hines says no: it is published under the Games for Windows label, but it won't use the Live part.

There was some concern back in June when the collector's edition was announced, showing the PC version of the game with partly obscured Games for Windows branding on the box. It's a huge relief to confirm we won't have to tangle with the maddeningly unreliable GFWL.

I got to play Skyrim on Monday, but I'm not allowed to tell you anything about it yet. I am, however, booking a certain week in November off.