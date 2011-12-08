Skyrim patch 1.3 hits Steam, probably gives boot to backward-flying dragons

Skyrim patch 1.2 stopped dead people from killing the mood at your wedding, but 1.3 is a bit more subdued. On the upside, a note concerning "dragon animation issues" probably means that your scaly, pain -breathing foes are done attempting to moonwalk through the sky, but beyond that, this is a pretty uneventful patch. Stability improvements, Radiant Story tweaks - that kind of thing. Also bookshelves! Apparently books fit on them correctly now, which is nice, since that's sort of, you know, their entire reason for existing. Check out the full patch notes after the break.



General stability improvements



Optimize performance for Core 2 Duo CPUs (PC)



Fixed Radiant Story incorrectly filling certain roles



Fixed magic resistances not calculating properly



Fixed issue with placing books on bookshelves inside player purchased homes



Fixed dragon animation issues with saving and loading



Fixed Y-look input to scale correctly with framerate



Also, it's worth noting that 4-Gigabyte Tuning (Large Address Aware) support is coming next week. Until then, though, I'll just be over here, mourning the fact that a backward-flying dragon can no longer attend my wedding.