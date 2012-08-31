Skulls of the Shogun shows cross-platform strategic skull-stealing

Skulls of the Shogun is a dedicated historical strategy game designed to respectfully represent that time hundreds of years ago when the skeletal armies of Japan rose up and tried to steal each others' skulls. If you've played Advance Wars on a handheld you'll already have a feel for the rules of the thing. It's turn based, but movement isn't locked to some arbitrary grid, and the skulls you claim make your units more powerful. If one of your heroes falls, the enemy claims all of the skulls that warrior has collected, allowing for sudden, devastating reversals of fortune.

Skulls supports asynchronous multiplayer, so you can drop in and take your turn whenever you have a minute. It also has cross platform support that'll let us take on opponents playing on Xbox 360 and Windows Phone 7. It does seem to be designed solely for Windows 8, however. If that's no barrier for you, you might want to check out the latest trailer, which has burst forth from PAX' fertile earth.

Skulls of the Shogun is due out late October. Check out our Skulls of the Shogun preview for more.