Six years later, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee is no longer a broken port

Turn that frown upside-down!

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee first received a PC port way back in 2010, and has since troubled sorry purchasers with a variety of game-breaking bugs—some can’t even get it to start. Fixes were promised right after release, and nearly six years later, they’re finally here. The developers built an entirely new port that's been on the Steam beta branch since February, and after five months it's finally taken over the main branch.