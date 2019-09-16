Six-year-old indie FPS Receiver gets updated

Remember Receiver? The indie first-person shooter from 2013 where you have to reload your pistol in realistic, step-by-step detail? Out of nowhere it just got an update, six years after it was first created for a seven-day FPS challenge.

The update fixes a lot of performance issues and bugs, so that there's no longer any hitching when you walk through a doorway and the next room in its procedurally generated world is being loaded. Bullet casings also no longer float off the floor. The graphical options have been updated too, with post effects like TXAA, SSAO, bloom, color grading, and automatic eye exposure adjustment. Here's the changelog on Steam.

The enemies are still the same boring old turrets and drones, but it looks prettier and runs smoother. Which is nice.