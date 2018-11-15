Sign up to the PC Gamer Club now and get an exclusive Elite Dangerous Krait Mk II skin

Frontier has supplied us with an exclusive PC Gamer-colored skin for the Krait Mk II ship in Elite Dangerous, a new ship added in its recent Beyond updates. All new members of the PC Gamer Club at the $5 monthly Legendary tier will get a key for this when they sign up—you'll find it in your welcome email. Naturally, you'll need a copy of Elite Dangerous to activate it.

This key (the item is officially known as PC Gamer Krait Mk ll) was recently given away as an insert in our 25th anniversary UK magazine. Now, anyone signed up to the Club's Legendary tier will get a key to redeem in-game—you'll find full instructions and terms and conditions inside the email. Existing Club members should've received a code last week. Here's another angle of the Krait Mk II in our official colours:

That's just one of the exclusive in-game items you get when joining the Club. You can also get another skin for Elite Dangerous—the earlier Cobra—and an exclusive in-game pet for Runescape, among other goodies. You also get a suite of other benefits: the digital magazine sent to your device once a month, a game key courtesy of our partners at Fanatical, access to our exclusive Discord server and more. You can join up here.