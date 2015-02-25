Popular

Sid Meier's Starships prepares for March lift off

By

Starships

Sid Meier's Starships will release on March 12 for PC and iPad, studio Firaxis has announced. It'll set you back $15 in the US, with prices in other regions yet to be confirmed. Recent gameplay footage shows a relatively breezy affair compared to Civilization: Beyond Earth – which it shares a universe with – because you'll be looking after a fleet of spacecraft rather than an entire way of life.

Relatedly, a recent software update for Beyond Earth introduced connectivity between the games, though specifics on how this will work have not been detailed.

In case you missed it before, this recent discussion between Sid Meier and Xcom: Enemy Unknown's Jake Solomon is well worth the time if you're curious about the future of strategy games.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments