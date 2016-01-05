Show Us Your Rig: Stardew Valley's Eric Barone

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, is the indie developer behind the upcoming Harvest Moon-style game Stardew Valley. He doesn't have a powerful PC, but the Show Us Your Rig series has never been about just raw strength, it's about seeing how different PC developers make their games—and Barone's simple solution to a standing desk is worth highlighting on its own. In a world of fancy, expensive ergonomic options, it's easy to forget that sometimes the simplest solutions work just fine too. Let's just hope he doesn't live in earthquake country. Barone was nice enough to take a moment and tell us about his setup.

What's in your PC?

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit CPU: AMD A8-5500 3.2Ghz Quad-core Processor

AMD A8-5500 3.2Ghz Quad-core Processor RAM: 8GB DDR3 Ram

8GB DDR3 Ram Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7560D

AMD Radeon HD 7560D Storage: 1TB Western Digital Hard Drive

It's a pre-made desktop that my dad bought at Costco. When I moved out, he let me take it. It's not very powerful but it's served me well.

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Probably my home-made standing desk solution. I prop my monitor on top of a Wii box and use my speakers as a stand for the mouse and keyboard. It works great, and best of all—it's free.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Green tea. I drink tons of it because I enjoy the delicate flavor and I'm hoping the health benefits will prolong my life. There's usually four or five empty cups scattered about the desk.

What are you playing right now?

Super Mario Maker. Hey, I know it's not a PC game but I already spend most of my waking life at the computer so I need a reason to get up now and then.

What's your favorite game and why?

Minecraft. For a long time, I played on a Harvest Moon role-playing server called HarvestCraft. My virtual life in that world had purpose and I felt like I truly belonged. As someone who has always felt like an outsider I really cherished that experience. The fact that Minecraft made that possible is enough for me to rank it number one.