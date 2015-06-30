Show Us Your Rig: Croteam's Mario Kotlar

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Mario Kotlar, level and puzzle designer for The Talos Principle at Croteam, has as many instruments around his desk as he does screens. Though, I think "desk" is a generous description for a pair of small tables, but to each their own when it comes to setting up your space. Personal comfort is the priority. With a keyboard (the piano kind), a Cintiq, and a laptop to compliment his rig, Kotlar has a lot of options crammed into not very much room. He was kind enough to show off his desk and PC, as well as tell us why he—perhaps predictably, being a puzzle designer—loves the Portal games.

Operating System: MS Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit SP1

CPU: Intel Core i7 2600K @ 3.40GHz, Sandy Bridge 32nm Technology

RAM: 16.0 GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 668MHz (9-9-9-24)

Motherboard: ASUSTeK Computer INC. P8Z68-V (LGA1155)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

Monitors: SyncMaster (1920x1200@59Hz) and a Cintiq 13HD (1920x1080@60Hz)

Hard Drives: 977GB Western Digital WDC WD10EARS-00MVWB0 (SATA), 2TB Western Digital MyBook, 3TB Western Digital MyBook, and a 232GB Storejet 25 Transcend

CPU cooler: Contac 29 BP

PSU: Coolmaster 700W

Keyboard: AKAI MPK49

Mouse: Zowie Mico

Speakers: Logitech Z523

Laptop (ancient): DELL Vostro 1700

Guitar: Floyd Rose - X-Cort

Table: no comment :)

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

It has to be either the shittines of the table, or having 3 instruments around together with the Wacom Cintiq. Or could it be apple keyboard hooked to a windows PC? My setup is weird...

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Other than the obvious, plain old boring bottle of water and some candies, not featured in the photos I'm afraid.

What are you playing right now?

I've got FFXIII and Life is Strange on hold, and I occasionally still sometimes play SC2, GW2 and Portal 2.

What's your favorite game and why?

Portal 1 and 2, I'll never forget the mindfuck of conceptualizing non euclidean space for the first time. And then there's both perfect gameplay and perfect story setting tied into it.