Shedding (some) light on Eskil Steenberg's Dark Side of the Moon

Love's Eskil Steenberg (that's the game, not the emotion, which is owned by Hasbro) has just uploaded a video of his latest project, which it turns out is called Dark Side of the Moon. Actually, that's a codename - considering his previous title, it's probably going to be called something like Hate, Envy or Ennui. Anyway, it's a "real-time strategy stealth action game", as RPS observe. Impressively, that's almost all the genres in one place. To see a very quiet video of Dark Side in action, strategically creep beneath the break.

Only certain breeds of dogs can hear what Eskil is saying in the video, but RPS helpfully illuminate that darkness is key, specifically in regards to hiding your tank-like units from your enemy's. I'm immediately reminded of Ruse. But the video isn't the important thing - it's a prototype after all, featuring (very likely) placeholder art. The important thing is that Eskil Steenberg is working on a new game, and if it's anything like Love it's going to be one hell of an interesting strategy game.

If you're as curious as I am, you'll be pleased to hear that Eskil plans to give certain people access to the game soon. Adding to that, in the comments to the video he states that "It will probably be free once its done, but I will probably only let supporters of Love in on the beta so that's 10$. I only want players who are dedicated and can take the time to learn the game before I can add singleplayer and tutorials."

Stay tuned for more news, once we've managed to glean it. I'm currently probing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon for clues.