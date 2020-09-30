Serious Vikings plot England invasion in this new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla promises to be a very serious videogame, if the above trailer is any indication. It's two minutes of scene setting: from their icy windblown home, the game's starring Vikings plot their invasion of the lush English land across the sea.

The trailer demonstrates a handful of ways this will be achieved: by burning down grandiose old buildings. By sneaking stealthily across rooftops. By plunging one's blade into the neck of unaware enemies. By sailing to England (that comes first, I guess). You know, all the usual Assassin's Creed things. It is very impressive though, and I for one am very enthusiastic about having the British Isles to explore later this year.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date is November 10. Wes played a chunk of the game earlier this year, confirming that there are violent nuns in the game.