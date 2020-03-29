See Doom Eternal running in third-person

The FearLess Cheat Engine community have been tinkering with Doom Eternal enabling console commands that have resulted in discoveries like the pistol, a weapon that was removed from the finished game. They've also got a rudimentary third-person view working, as you can see. Since Doom Eternal has a multiplayer battlemode complete with demons it makes sense that all that ripping and tearing of the glory kill animations would be modeled, but it's still odd to see them from behind.

Of course this isn't something players are intended to use, and the camera's not where you'd put it in a third-person shooter, but it's obviously playable and a fun option for those who prefer third-person views.

It's not quite the third-person survival horror game Puppet Combo imagined, but it's still pretty neat.