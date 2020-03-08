See console-exclusive Dante's Inferno running in the RPCS3 emulator

Remember Dante's Inferno? No, not the 14th century Italian poem. The 2010 console-exclusive God of War knockoff where you shoot crucifixes made of light at demons and have a boss fight with Cleopatra, who gives birth to monsters via her nipples. It was an odd one.

Dante's Inferno is the latest game to be declared fully playable and glitch-free in the open-source PS3 emulator RPCS3. "Issues with Physics made it impossible to finish some stages normally" before now, and there were some problems with cutscene audio stuttering and generally stability, but that's all solved and it's looking lovely in 4K. I mean, as lovely as Hell is ever going to look.

RPCS3 also recently added support for 3D games, on the off-chance you want to play any of those.

PS: If you came here looking for more about the 14th century Italian poem I recommend the John Ciardi translation.