See Battlefield Hardline's reload animation Easter eggs

The Battlefield series is no stranger to Easter eggs. Exhibit A: here is a big shark. The same clearly applies to the military shooter's cops 'n' crims cousin. Battlefield Hardline is currently in open beta, and players are already discovering some unusual animations.

Seemingly, each time the player reloads a weapon, there is a one-in-10,000 chance of triggering a special animation. Here are the ones found so far:

In response to a Reddit thread about one of these animations, Hardline's creative director Ian Milham did a quick Q&A about the Easter eggs with Hardline's animation director Tony Gialdini.

Thanks, Kotaku UK.