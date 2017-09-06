See 17 minutes of Code Vein's vampiric co-op combat in action

As part of IGN's First series, our first extended look at Code Vein is out in the wild. Coming from the team that developed God Eater, Code Vein is a darker, more focused action game with clear inspiration. Calling it a Souls-like does it a disservice, but the combat certainly uses the third-person lock-on and strafe system popularized by Dark Souls, albeit with some unique twists. Watch the video to learn more about vampiric drain attacks, the focus system, and the smattering of buff abilities in the bottom right corner.

Code Vein also places an emphasis on co-op play, allowing you to play with an assortment of AI co-op partners, each of which carry unique abilities, or a friend. IGN's demo isn't representative of the final game, made specifically for the outlet, so I hesitate to make any big level design critiques here and now. That said, it looks a bit sparse. Hopefully the world gets more windy and enemy placement less plain by the time Code Vein releases in sometime in 2018.