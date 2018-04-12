Sea of Thieves PC update targets aim sensitivity and mouse binds

After a busy launch, Sea of Thieves has continued to steady its ship with patches, bug fixes and the promise of private crews to stop ne'er-do-wells locking randos in the brig. Its latest update, number 1.0.3, targets aim down sights sensitivity, mouse binds and weapon balancing.

To ensure parity between console and PC players, the game's default mouse sensitivity has been upped following feedback. "We heard mouse mats around the world were being worn out due to how painfully slow it was to aim down the sights," says the dev in this post. Moreover, an ADS slider is planned down the line—and 'mouse scroll up and down' has been added to players' rebind controls list.

On the weapon balancing front, the Blunderbuss is now less powerful while the Eye of Reach packs a heftier punch. To this end, Rare says it will "continue to monitor this change and further tweak as needed."

Update 1.0.3 also delivers a 'Message From Beyond': "A message from the Ferryman has been nailed to the door post on the Ferry of the Damned instructing players on how to scuttle their ship," explains Rare. "This is a reminder to players that if their ship and/or crew is in a position they want to get out of, simply going to 'My Crew' in the settings page and voting to "Scuttle Ship" will sink the ship and start the crew in a new location."

Rare also highlights a number of "known issues" that it's working on behind the scenes. Read those in full in this direction—and check out our speculative ideas for future Sea of Thieves updates over here.