Scorn is a disturbing horror shooter in two parts

Is it the dusty interior of HR Giger's mind? Is it an especially creepy Tool filmclip? No, it's just forthcoming horror FPS Scorn. As the image above and trailer below demonstrate, Scorn's most appealing feature is its disquieting art style, with a world that looks like it's set inside an enormous beast's oesophagus.

According to the game's Steam Greenlight page, Scorn is about being a fish out of water in a strange, unsettling world. "Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself," studio Ebb Software writes.

The game will release in two parts, with the first expected to release in early 2017. The world of Scorn is open-ended, and players will need to pay close attention to environmental cues as there are no in-game prompts or tutorials. Apparently it'll be easy to miss crucial plot points in the game, but with an environment like this you'll probably want to take it slowly anyway.

It has guns too, of course, but ammo will be scarce by the sound of things. "Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance."

Here's the trailer, and here's the Greenlight page.