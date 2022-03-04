Save £60 on this speedy PS5-ready 1TB SSD right now

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs you can lay your hands on. It's one of the few drives to challenge the speedy might of the WD_Black SN850 and the only reason it appears further down the best SSD for gaming buying guide is that the normal retail price is usually far, far higher than Western Digital's offering.

The good news is, that today you can save a whopping £60 on its normal MSRP and grab it for £160 instead. That makes it a very tempting option for anyone looking for a seriously fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Built around the Phison E18 controller and Micron's 176L TLC NAND, this is a super speedy chunk of next-gen storage, offering sequential reads and writes of 7,300MB/s and 6,000MB/s respectively. That's seriously fast. And at 1TB it offers plenty of space for your OS and your games too. If you're feeling particularly flush, you can pick up the 2TB for £319 too, which makes for an immense saving of £115.

There's another plus with this particular deal as well—it comes with the EKWB-designed heatsink that lets you slide it into the PlayStation 5 without needing any additional cooling. So, if you have the next-gen console, or are constantly being asked by your PS5-owning friends about which SSD they should upgrade their console with, then this drive comes highly recommended.

Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB | M.2 PCIe 4.0 | £219.99 £159.99 at Ebuyer (save £60)

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a seriously speedy SSD offering 7,300MB/s reads and 6,000MB/s write speeds. It packs impressive endurance too at 1,275TBW and comes with a beautifully designed heatsink from EKWB that is compatible with the PS5. £60 is a healthy saving on its normal list price too.

If you're not too bothered about the heatsink, then the base drive is also available on Amazon for slightly less at £149.99. Even so, for the sake of an extra tenner, I'd recommend the extra cooling that the eBuyer deal offers—if nothing else it means it'll be easier to sell on to console owners if you decide to upgrade further down the line.

Whichever model you go for, it's good to see this high-end drive finally drop down to more affordable levels. There was never any question about its performance, but it was just a bit too pricey at launch for most. At this price, it's a far more tempting prospect.