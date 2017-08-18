Save on the entire Dawn of War franchise this weekend

The Dawn of War series of Warhammer 40,000 games has been popular for many years now, and right now is the perfect time to jump in if you've been holding off. Over on the Humble Store you can save money on the entire Dawn of War franchise this weekend.

If you're just looking for the more recent game, there's a 25 percent discount on Dawn of War III. Or, if you're looking for a massive chunk of the old stuff, the Dawn of War Franchise Pack includes the first two base games and a ton of DLC, and you can get it for 75 percent off. You'll also find 75 percent off various individual DLC packs from all the games.

The sale is live now until Monday August 21 at 10am Pacific time, so you've got a few days left to take advantage of the cheap prices.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.