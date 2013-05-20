Satellite Reign teaser promises spiritual successor to "Bullfrog masterpiece"

Static distortion, a night-time cityscape, the briefly appearing words "obey" and "submit". 5 Lives Studios, the people behind this video teaser for an upcoming Bullfrog-inspired Kickstarter, aren't exactly being subtle about the Syndicate connection. But let's play along and see if we can't break through their oh-so-cryptic clues...
- In 1996 (the year that Syndicate Wars was released)
- This man (blurry photo of a person that RPS notes is likely Mike Diskett - lead designer of Syndicate Wars, and a man who totally posted this teaser on his Google Plus account )
- Created a Bullfrog masterpiece...
Oh, so it's Theme Hospital?
We'll know for sure come June 26th, when the countdown on the
Syndicate Satellite Reign teaser site ends and, presumably, the Kickstarter launches.