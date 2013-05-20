Satellite Reign teaser promises spiritual successor to "Bullfrog masterpiece"

Static distortion, a night-time cityscape, the briefly appearing words "obey" and "submit". 5 Lives Studios, the people behind this video teaser for an upcoming Bullfrog-inspired Kickstarter, aren't exactly being subtle about the Syndicate connection. But let's play along and see if we can't break through their oh-so-cryptic clues...



In 1996 (the year that Syndicate Wars was released)

(the year that Syndicate Wars was released) This man (blurry photo of a person that RPS notes is likely Mike Diskett - lead designer of Syndicate Wars, and a man who totally posted this teaser on his Google Plus account )

(blurry photo of a person that RPS notes is likely Mike Diskett - lead designer of Syndicate Wars, and a man who totally posted this teaser on his Google Plus account ) Created a Bullfrog masterpiece...

Oh, so it's Theme Hospital?