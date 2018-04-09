Sam Fisher joins Ghost Recon Wildlands for 'Special Operation 1'

Ubisoft has confirmed that Splinter Cell superhero Sam Fisher—voiced by original voice actor Michael Ironside, or someone who sounds an awful lot like him—is coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands in a special "crossover event" that's coming as part of the Special Operation 1, the first of four major updates planned for the game's second year. The Ghosts are assigned to back up Fisher's mission to recover material stolen from Langley—and, I would imagine, deliver some very bad news to the rogue CIA agent who's trying to sell it to the Santa Blanca cartel.

The new PvE mission will be playable solo or co-op in teams of up to four, and will offer exclusive rewards including Fisher's famous goggles for players who complete it prior to the end of the challenge period. That's the catch—the mission will be available permanently, but the rewards will only be on offer until May 16.

The update also brings the Splinter Cell Gear Pack, with new customization options and weapons including the Karambit knife and SC4000 assault rifle, plus the Echelon assault class for the Ghost War PvP mode. The Echelon class "has access to high-tech equipment as well as the Sonar Pulse ability that allows him to see enemies behind walls at short range and gain tactical advantage over the opposing team."

Ubisoft will be holding a Wildlands free weekend over April 12-15, and have it on sale for up to 67 percent off until April 23. The free weekend provides access to everything, including "all missions, features, and side activites," and any progress earned during the freebie will carry over to full game.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 1 kicks off tomorrow, April 10. Full details are up at ubisoft.com.