Saints Row 4 hails "Commander in Chief" patriotic pre-order pack

It's finally happened: I've become desensitised to Saints Row's brand of ultra-wackiness. That Volition are offering a free hyper-patriotic Commander in Chief Edition upgrade of Saints Row 4 to pre-orderers is no longer a surprise. The included eagle-shaped jet? Barely a raised eyebrow. The Stars & Stripes skinned 5-in-1 combi-gun? I'd be amazed if it wasn't included.

Of course the Screaming Eagle jet comes equipped with rockets in its talons and a "Sonic Scream" screech attack. And obviously the "'Merica" gun combines flamethrowers, rocket launchers, and an "ultra-powerful" dubstep gun. Sure, it all sounds massively imbalanced, but - and it's worth repeating - this is Saints Row. Since when has balance been a concern?

So far, these pre-order extras are only announced for North American retail - although I imagine they'll also roll into the Steam and international releases. After all, as Britons around the country awkwardly ignore the fact that it's Saint George's Day, the idea of our own over-the-top, celebratory in-game gubbins really would be a surprise.

Saints Row 4 is out August 23rd