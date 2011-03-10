Rumor: Doom movie reboot in the works

There's a rumor flying around that Universal Studios is shopping around for a script to resurrect Doom as a movie franchise, this time cashing in on the 3D craze.

It makes sense that with id working on Doom 4, parent company Bethesda Softworks would want to push for some increased brand awareness. However, the original 2005 Doom movie farce, which concluded with stars Dwayne Johnson and Karl Urban settling their differences in a fist fight after never actually shooting anything with the BFG, didn't exactly leave anybody clamoring for another one - after all, Doom's "Oh no, space demons!" storyline was never much more than an excuse to circle-strafe and shoot rockets at ugly things. So I can't say I'm really looking forward to this. How about making that too-expensive BioShock movie instead? Or Mass Effect? Or Half-Life? Or Deus Ex? Hell, I'd rather see a Duke Nukem action parody film.

Anybody here more excited about this than I am?