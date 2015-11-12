RollerCoaster Tycoon World delayed until 2016

RollerCoaster Tycoon World, slated for release this December, has been delayed until early 2016.

The upcoming theme park sim recently had its first of two planned beta weekends, and the developers have decided to delay the release to address some issues raised by the public play test, which focused primarily on the coaster-building system.

According to Atari, there are multiple reasons for moving the release into next year. These include requests from players to be able to build coasters from predefined track pieces rather than completely from scratch. Another issue: coasters were apparently flying off the tracks a bit too often for some beta participants, and the RCTW team plans to tweak the feedback system, which some felt was not giving them enough information on why their rides weren't working the way they wished.

There was also apparently a problem with fences. The quote from Atari:

"People are very passionate about their fences. So are we. Our fencing tool will be improved, allowing you to place fences more quickly, and align them exactly how you want."

Besides coaster issues and shortcomings in the fence-passion matrix, other problems such as bugs, memory leaks, and optimization issues have convinced the developers they need more time to work on the game prior to launch. The second beta weekend, available to those who have pre-ordered the game, was originally planned for the end of November, but has also been pushed back to sometime in December.

Update: You can read more about the reasons for the delay on the official RollerCoaster Tycoon World site.