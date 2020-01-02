Road sign side scroller The Pedestrian is out later this month

After several years in development and a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2017, puzzle sidescroller The Pedestrian from developer Skookum Arts is set to release this month on January 29.

The upcoming indie cleverly uses public signs and their symbols to create a puzzle-platformer where you move around different signs to create a path for the human figure to reach the exit. You can move around the signs in any order you want, connecting them to each other by drawing lines between them then, controlling the human figure, you can travel through connected signs via doors and ladders.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Skookum Arts) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Skookum Arts) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Skookum Arts) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Skookum Arts)

As you solve each puzzle the game will sweep through the 3D backdrop onto the next one displaying the surrounding environment. Half the fun of solving a puzzle is seeing this transition and seeing more on the landscape. The tutorial level takes you around a huge warehouse swooping from one area to the next. If you want to see the game in motion, Chris made some great gifs for his previous coverage.

If you want to try out The Pedestrian, you can download the demo over on the game's Itch.io page, it lasts around 10-15 minutes and takes you through the tutorial area of the game.

After playing the demo, I'm ready for more sign-scrolling puzzlers and planning to play the full game when it releases at the end of the month. If you want more information you can check out the game's official website and Steam page.