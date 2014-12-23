Road Redemption gets playable Shovel Knight character

Shovel Knight was great, but it lacked the ability to bludgeon passing motorcyclists to their gruesome death. Sensing this gap in the market, Road Redemption devs Dark Seas Games have teamed up with Shovel Knight studio Yacht Club Games to bring the nominal shovel knight into the Road Rash clone. If the pixellated indie platformer was too whimsical for you, then here's something gratuitously violent to make up for it.

Shovel Knight is playable in Road Redemption right now depending where in the world you are (it launches proper on December 22), and he arrives on his own custom chopper bike. Road Redemption is still in Early Access, but is expected to release properly in Q3 2015.