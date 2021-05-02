Popular

Resident Evil Village villains become cute puppets in latest trailer

By

What a bunch of Muppets.

As the May 7 release of Resident Evil Village draws closer, Capcom is pulling out all the stops in its promotional campaign. The latest chapter of which is a prequel video introducing four of its villains, in puppet form.

The adorable, entirely Japanese puppet show features tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu, chainsaw engineer Heisenberg, the mysterious Salvatore Moreau, and also Angie, who is actually a puppet in the videogame and presumably the reason for the otherwise unusual theme. The four characters sing and paint and perform violence that's abstracted with glittery streamers standing in for blood spray.

It's deeply strange and kind of wonderful. I hope that at least some of this energy is present in the actual game. If that one episode of Angel can make transforming vampires into Muppets work, I'm sure Resident Evil can.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
