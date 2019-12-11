Resident Evil Resistance stars a poor bastard named 'Martin Sandwich'

Capcom announced earlier today that the team-based survival horror game Project Resistance, now known as Resident Evil Resistance, will be included with Resident Evil 3 Remake when it comes out next year. And now it's introduced us to one of the characters who will attempt to survive and escape its diabolical maze of horrors.

His name is Martin Sandwich.

Meet Martin Sandwich, one of the Survivors in Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game included with Resident Evil 3.A skilled engineer and mechanic, Martin can create traps to slow down or stun enemies. #RE3 pic.twitter.com/89a7hsC1bEDecember 11, 2019

The young master Sandwich is a skilled engineer and mechanic, according to Capcom's description, which is quite an accomplishment considering that he appears to be about 12 years old. But even more impressive is that name, which wouldn't be out of place in a lineup that includes Bobson Dugnutt, Mike Truk, Todd Bonzalez, and Onson Sweemey.

It's a good fit, right?

fighting baseball for super famicom. some japanese guy had to come up with a whole league of fake american names pic.twitter.com/4lwzoBpg9fDecember 27, 2016

"Martin Sandwich" might seem like the inevitable outcome of Japanese developers trying to come up with American names, and I kind of love the idea of some poor guy, hired three weeks ago, stuck at a desk in the back corner struggling to crank out handles that will sound perfectly normal and unremarkable to gamers in the US, like, uhh, Raul Chamgerlain.

But the far greater likelihood is that it's an intentional reference to Jill Sandwich, from the original Resident Evil, which was helpfully explained to me by Andy Kelly. Know Your Meme has the details, but the video pretty much tells the whole story:

Yeah, that's too much of a coincidence to be unintentional, especially since the other characters have relatively innocuous names (or at least, nothing up to the level of, say, Sleve McDichael): Samuel Jordan is a 21-year-old boxer, January Van Sant (okay, that's a little exotic), also 21, is a hacker, Valerie Harmon is a 23-year-old grad school student, the 25-year-old Tyrone Henry is a firefighter, and 22-year-old Becca Woolett is a park ranger.

Sandwich, for the record (do his friends call him Sammy Man, I wonder?), is 19, and also appears to be a late addition to the squad: Neither he nor Becca were among the survivors who appears in the gameplay overview trailer released in September.

Resident Evil Resistance, as part of Resident Evil 3 Remake, will be out on April 3, 2020. Details are up at residentevil.com.