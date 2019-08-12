Replay Borderlands 2 with this big overhaul mod

With Borderlands 3 fast approaching, its predecessor is enjoying a resurgence. Recent discounts and free DLC has seen returning and new players hitting Pandora, and if you're playing through the whole thing, you might want to take a look at Borderlands 2.5.

Released last week, it's a work-in-progress overhaul mod for Borderlands 2, changing characters, gear, enemies and more. The mod team's intent is to let players discover changes for themselves, keeping new weapons and reworked boss fights a surprise, though you can see some of them linked in the Nexus Mods page.

Borderlands 2's art style has been a bulwark against ageing, and with looter shooters now being everywhere, it feels pretty contemporary. If you've already defeated Handsome Jack and shot your way through the DLC, however, you might be in the mood for a change. It still looks the same, but under the hood it seems like there's a lot that's new.

You'll need some DLC if you want to try it out and it's designed to be played standalone. Check out the requirements and installation instructions here.