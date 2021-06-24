Razer's RGB-covered 144Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $150 off

Razer is best known for its abundance of gaming-related keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories. Razer has also produced a few gaming monitors, most recently with the 'Raptor' series of displays. Razer just refreshed the 27" Raptor monitor with a higher refresh rate, but now you can grab the older model for $549.99. That's $150 off the usual price, and $50 lower than the Amazon Prime Day price.

The monitor on sale is the last-gen 27-inch Razer Raptor, which has an 'IPS-grade' 144Hz panel, a solid aluminum base, a 1ms response rate, and HDR 400 support. It's primarily designed for AMD FreeSync, but it's also advertised as G-Sync Compatible. That means no matter what graphics card you have, you should get super-smooth gameplay at up to 144Hz. Finally, the monitor has an abundance of RGB lights around the base, configurable using the Razer Synapse desktop software.

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor | $549.99 (save $150)

Razer's 27-inch gaming monitor has RGB lighting, a 144Hz refresh rate, support for both Nvidia and AMD GPUs, and a new all-time low price.

We haven't tried out the Razer Raptor ourselves, but our friends at TechRadar loved the performance and excellent colors, though they noted HDR is still a bit of a mess on Windows. Tom's Hardware also liked the monitor for its build quality and universal GPU support, while citing the lack of a true sRGB color mode as a downside for professional use.