Raptr online game optimization and tracking service is shutting down

We don't suspect many people will miss it, but in case you haven't heard, Raptr is shutting down. The company announced on its website that it is closing down the Raptr service on September 30, 2017.

"We want to start by thanking you for your support over the past 10 years. The world is different today than when we first launched Raptr. Many companies offer game optimization tools. Having an independent platform to do this is no longer necessary," company founder and CEO Dennis Fong wrote.

Indeed it is a very different landscape. Raptr was once a somewhat popular tool for tracking game achievements. It later added game optimizations to the mix, and was picked up by AMD (not acquired) to be featured as part of its Gaming Evolved application. It was AMD's answer to Nvidia's GeForce Experience.

Since then, AMD has moved on, and so has the rest of the industry with tools and services that do the same thing as Raptr, and do them better in many instances. After AMD kicked Raptr the curb last year, it was only a matter of time before the service would shut down, and that time has now come.

If you really want to, you can still download Raptr's desktop application for Windows. However, Raptr will start the process of shutting off access and disabling features at the end of the month. In the meantime, existing users can export their tracked gameplay by signing into their account on Raptr's website and clicking here.