Rainbow Six Siege's next operator will be invisible to cameras, leak suggests

The next season of Rainbow Six Siege will add two new operators: one Danish, one from the United States Secret Service. We don't know much about them yet but a new leak, from a seemingly reputable source, might have revealed some of their abilities.

According to the leak, first posted on Resetera, the Danish attacker will be "invisible to cameras" and will have a "sort of silent step similar to Cav"—a reference to Caveira's ability to make her movements near-silent for a period of time. The US defender, meanwhile, will have a "special eyesight that bypasses flashes and smokes".

Nothing has been confirmed, but the information comes from Resetera user Kormora, who last year correctly predicted the names and gadgets of the two Australian operators added to the game this week—Mozzie and Gridlock—based on conversation with an "industry friend". She doesn't say where she got the intel this time around.

The description of the Danish operator certainly fits with hints from Ubisoft: in a tease last month, the developer revealed the attacker would be an "expert in covert reconnaissance and stealth tactics".

The first season of Year 4, called Operation Burnt Horizon, is now live, and you can read about it here.

Thanks, PCGamesN.