Rainbow Six Siege Black Ice DLC delayed

A still from a Ubisoft Mexico video featuring an as-yet unseen yacht.

Originally pegged to appear in January, a Tweet from the official Rainbow Six account has confirmed that Siege's first map and Operator DLC, Operation Black Ice, will now arrive on February 2.

Operation Black Ice bucks the trend of many FPS DLC releases by being largely free. The new map will be available for all, and though Ubisoft has yet to release details, an image from a Ubisoft Mexico trailer has fueled speculation that it will centre on a yacht frozen in pack ice. The two new Operators, meanwhile, can be unlocked either with currency earned in-game or purchased for cash. Only certain weapon skins will be cash-only, and if you've bought the season pass, everything will be available.