Rain World's simulated ecosystem reacts to your choices

Back at PAX Prime this past weekend, I stopped by Adult Swim's booth and interviewed James Primate (one half of Bright Primate) about Rain World, an upcoming platformer about exploration and survival. As a super cute little slugcat, you set out into a dilapidated city to gather food without becoming it. Most interesting is that the animation is done procedurally, with "little blobs of physics," and all the creatures in the world exist simultaneously, forming an ecosystem you can influence.

Rain World doesn't have a definite release date, but Primate hopes it'll be out in six months, with the caveat that "you know how that goes." We posted a trailer back in June which shows off more of the animation and world.