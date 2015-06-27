RaceRoom's cars free to drive this weekend

I'm still waiting for a driving game with the Marge Simpson 'slow and steady wins the race' philosophy, but another 'fast and reckless more realistically wins the race' car game won't hurt in the meantime. It's RaceRoom! That RaceRoom? Yep, that's the one. I have to admit, it's not a name I've heard before, but the free-to-play driving game has had some good words spilled about it on Steam.

If you've not heard of RaceRoom either, or you've played it and you didn't want to shell out for cars, you might be pleased to hear that it's currently enjoying a free weekend. How can a F2P game have a free weekend? Because it's made all its (previously pay-only) cars available for free. Simple. Cars like those two up there, and probably lots more. (I don't know cars.)

We last covered RaceRoom two years ago, so I imagine it's changed a bit since then. Here's a recent trailer showing the newest additions to RaceRoom's garage:

