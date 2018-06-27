PUBG makes Event Pass system fairer following player feedback

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds launched its Event Pass progression and reward system last week, in concert with its new Sanhok map. After several days of feedback, developer PUBG Corp has adjusted its workings to better suit players. For now, these changes apply only to test servers.

The changes see the Event Pass' daily XP limit increased from 80 to 120, while the minimum play time that counts towards missions progress has been reduced from five minutes to two minutes. Likewise, the minimum time required to acquire XP has been halved—down from five minutes to two and a half minutes.

"For Duo or Squad games, missions progress is updated when your team wins the game," so reads this Steam Community Update, "or when your whole team is eliminated."

The pre-existing 'Reach top 3 without killing anyone in Solos' mission requirement has also now been changed, allowing players to reach bronze position with two kills or less. Crate percentages have been tweaked, too:

"As we’ve said in the dev notes, the Event Pass was introduced to let players experience a different way to enjoy new PUBG content," says developer PUBG Corp. "Your feedback regarding the Event Pass has been extremely valuable to us, and we’re making some changes based on the feedback received."

Patch notes for PUBG's PC update 1.0 #16 can be perused in full here.