PUBG is raising funds for Australia with a limited-edition frying pan

Because of course it's a frying pan.

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

The bush fires that have ravaged Australia over the past several months are now "contained" thanks in large part to the onset of heavy rains—which, unfortunately, has also resulted in major flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous surf. But the devastation left behind, including 33 deaths, an estimated 3000 homes destroyed, and as many as one million animals lost, must still be dealt with. To help with that effort, PUBG Corporation has released a limited-edition charity frying pan skin for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, with all funds raised earmarked for Australian fire relief.

The Australia Fire Relief Pan, as it's poetically named, features original art (of a koala and a kangaroo, naturally) by community artist @SWatercolour. It will be available from today until March 18 for $3 on PC, while console players will be able to purchase it from February 27 to March 26 for 300 G-Coins. Once the sales are concluded, funds raised will be donated in a lump sum to an as-yet-unnamed charity.

"For those who purchase the pan, we thank you for your contribution to this effort. If the pan is not for you, we encourage you to research the disaster relief efforts and donate directly to a charity of your choosing," the PUBG Team wrote. 

"It will take some time for Australia and its environment to recover from a disaster of this scale, but we are thankful to be in a position where we can help in some way and are grateful to have fans like you willing to contribute to such a worthy cause."

Other game-related fundraising efforts for Australian fire relief include a tremendously successful Humble Bundle, the most expensive ship sale in EVE Online's history, an Outback Relief Pack in Modern Warfare that rang up $1.6 million, a swanky real-life Destiny 2 t-shirt, and a Hunt: Showdown DLC pack that's available for purchase until March 31.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
