Project Zomboid mod is Disco Elysium but it's the apocalypse

We love a bit of Disco Elysium here at PCG towers, with the game's Final Cut edition currently standing tall at #1 (opens in new tab) in our list of the best games on PC. Another game we're big fans of is Project Zomboid, which has slowly but steadily amassed a sizeable and creative community (opens in new tab) over years of excellent developer support. You can probably tell where this is going.

Modder Gabester has created Elysium Island (opens in new tab) in Project Zomboid, a map that recreates certain locations from Disco Elysium, including hostel cafeteria the Whirling-In-Rags. The mod also includes other elements from the game, for example: "One particular warehouse floor doesn't have lights. You'll need a torch to discover a gruesome secret."

"[This] is a destroyed and poor area, that lacks in policing and investments," writes Gabester. "Inspired by Martinaise from Disco Elysium you may find a few familiar locations. Spoilers are kept to a minimum, so it should be enjoyable for anyone who wants to try it out."

(Image credit: The Indie Stone)

The Elysium Island mod combines nicely with an earlier Gabester mod, the Disco Elysium clothing pack. Just look at zombie-slaying Kim!

(Image credit: The Indie Stone)

You'll need some additional tilepacks for the mod to work, explained and linked on the Steam workshop page (opens in new tab). "I started off just focusing on getting the Whirling just right," writes Gabester (opens in new tab), "and then it spiraled into a few more buildings (as accurately as I could lol)."

Project Zomboid remains in active development (you can check out the most recent roadmap here (opens in new tab)), while Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is hard at work on its unannounced next project (the studio recently posted a load of job ads (opens in new tab)). There's no news on what that may be, although lead designer and writer Robert Kurvitz has said in the past he'd love to do a sequel (opens in new tab).