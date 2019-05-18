Players are mistaking WoW Classic features for bugs

World of Warcraft Classic's closed beta is now live, and it's not quite how some players remember it being back in 2006. Blizzard has put out a list of 13 features that players are erroneously flagging as bugs, from movement speed changes to missing icons on the minimap—all are "working as we expect".

"The nature of WoW Classic sometimes invokes different memories for different players, and this leads to certain misconceptions for some about what is or isn’t working as intended," Blizzard said in a blog post.

The developer has even deliberately reproduced some inconsistencies from WoW 1.12, such as NPCs that offer multiple quests displaying them either as a dot or a exclamation mark in your quest list. "They were inconsistent in 1.12, and we’ve reproduced the exact inconsistency they had back then," Blizzard said.

Creature respawn rates are much slower than in Battle for Azeroth, Blizzard said, and feared players and NPCs run fast—both are working as planned.

Icons are one of the main points of contention: WoW Classic does not display an exclamation mark for available quests on the minimap, and quests that are too low level do not show up as an exclamation mark in the game world. Players have flagged both.

My favorite reported feature is that "standing on top of other players while facing away allows spells and attacks to be used"—I love that players are digging into every detail of the game.

Read the full list here.