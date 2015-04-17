Play Endless Legend for free this weekend

Cities: Skylines, Pillars of Etenity, GTA 5—all potential candidates for whiling away this weekend. There is another option: spend some time with one of 2014's best games. Amplitude Studios is the subject of the Steam's latest Free Weekend. That means you can trial the excellent strategy game Endless Legend.

The fantasy 4X is free to try until this Sunday, as is the semi-related roguelike Dungeon of the Endless. In addition, Amplitude's back catalogue is all on sale until April 20—with the full bundle available at a 50% discount.

Endless Legend is a smart and inventive strategy, and a breath of fresh air in comparison to last year's disappointingly stale Civ: Beyond Earth. As part of our 2014 awards we honoured it with a Commendation for Design.

As for Dungeon of the Endless, it's a brutally tough tower-defence roguelike with a lot of interesting ideas. You can read our review for more details.