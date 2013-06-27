PlanetSide 2 to include user-generated missions from August

Top news for bossy players: PlanetSide 2 will be introducing user generated missions. SOE's MMOFPS is set to give those carrying the correct command certs the ability to specify objectives, letting others browse and pick a player-made mission that takes their fancy. It certainly sounds a more elegant system then spamming "ATTACK THE THINGS!" in chat.

"PlanetSide 2 has always embraced the idea that the core game content is totally player driven," writes developer 'JGood', "so the mission system just takes that idea a little further. We want to give players (with appropriate command certs) the ability to create mission hotspots on the map that can be viewed by their entire Empire."

SOE have provided examples of how the system might push players towards participating in missions:

Air Strikes at location:



XP bonus to ground kills/assists while in aircraft at this location

Greatly increased gunner XP bonus (for Lib Pilots)

Greatly increased XP bonus for Sunderer kills

Deployment to location:



Large XP increase to deploy-bonuses

Large XP increase to AMS spawn bonuses

XP bonus for repairs to any deployment vehicle (Galaxy & Sunderer)

XP bonus to squad-deploy bonuses

Increased weight on Instant-action values

SOE plan to release the new mission system in August.

Thanks, RPS .