Peter Moore is leaving Electronic Arts to become the CEO of Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC, one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world, announced today that it has appointed Peter Moore as its new Chief Executive Officer. And yes, it's that Peter Moore, formerly of Sega, Microsoft, and nearly a decade at Electronic Arts, most recently as the chief competition officer of its competitive gaming division.

Peter Moore appointed as #LFC's chief executive officer. Full statement: https://t.co/cXj29GwRS4 pic.twitter.com/pKgiULrgGBFebruary 27, 2017

In a message of congratulations, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said Moore will "leave an incredible legacy" at the company. "Peter led our sports business to some of its biggest moments as President of EA Sports. As our Chief Operating Officer, he helped us navigate the transformation of our company and the evolution of our business in a digital world. In the past year as Chief Competition Officer, he has driven EA’s rapid expansion in competitive gaming. Above all, through his time at EA, Microsoft and Sega, Peter has been a statesman and advocate for our industry," Wilson wrote.

"I believe deeply in following our passions and dreams in life. Spend every moment doing something that you love. We’ve been fortunate to have Peter doing that with us here for almost a decade. We could not be happier to see him take the helm at Liverpool, and I personally could not be more honored to call Peter a dear friend for life."

In its somewhat less verbose announcement of the move, Liverpool FC said Moore will assume the role in June, and report directly to the team's owner, Fenway Sports Group.

Moore, who was actually born in Liverpool and is known for his long-standing support of the club, takes over from Ian Ayre, who is departing at the end of this month to assume the managing director role at German club 1860 Munich. Moore will work alongside the still-newish manager Jurgen Klopp, who once likened his own preferred style of soccer to "heavy metal". Should be a fun gig.