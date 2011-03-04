Popular

Peter Molyneux working on 256 player Populous in his spare time

By

Populous

Peter Molyneux, the designer of the original god-game Populous, is working on something similar in his spare time. He's now creative director of Microsoft Game Studios, but on weekends he's making FeedMe, a version of Populous designed to be played by up to 256 people at a time.

He booted up his side project during the presentation, debugging a fatal error on the fly to give onlookers a rare glimpse of the game. Joystiq describe it as a high resolution version of Populous, but with a minimal UI. Molyneux, whose last games included the Fable series and Black & White, hasn't announced any intentions to release FeedMe yet. Given that he has Minecraft in his quicklaunch bar, we probably shouldn't expect it any time soon.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
