Peter Molyneux leaves Lionhead and Microsoft

With an echoing cackle and a cry of "so long!" Peter Molyneux has fled Microsoft towers on a tiny, portable helicopter banged together from bits of old chairs and several rolls of red tape. Prior to take off, Kotaku established contact via long distance mind meld and received the following statement: "It is with mixed emotions that I made the decision to leave Microsoft and Lionhead Studios, the company that I co-founded in 1997, at the conclusion of development of Fable: The Journey."

"I remain extremely passionate and proud of the people, products and experiences that we created," Molyneux intoned, telepathically, "from Black & White to Fable to our pioneering work with Milo and Kate for the Kinect platform. However, I felt the time was right to pursue a new independent venture."

Given his altitude, attempts to contact Peter Molyneux for further comment have proved futile, but eye witness reports last saw him pedalling "North-ish." He has since re-established contact via Twitter to confirm that he will be starting work on something "amazing, scary and brave," a new indie company called 22 Cans, where he'll rejoin former partner in crime and Lionhead CTO, Tim Rance to work on new projects. Microsoft have responded calmly to Molyneux's departure. "He has made an indelible mark on the games industry and we wish him all the best of luck in his future endeavors," they say.

As an industry veteran with great games like Dungeon Keeper, Populous, Theme Park, Black and White and Fable at his back, Peter Molyneux's future work will be watched with keen interest. It might be a while until we see what the famous developer is working on next, however. Concerned onlookers have lost sight of the 'copter. and as it's moving too slowly to be monitored by conventional radar, Peter Molyneux is currently being tracked using the GPS device the British government installs in all OBEs as standard. An exciting future awaits. We wish him the best of luck.

