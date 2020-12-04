Persona spin-off Persona 5 Strikers is coming to PC in February

I'm sorry to say that there's still no word on whether Persona 5, Atlus's latest gigantic RPG, will ever come to PC. But we've got a new bit of encouraging news: Persona 5 Strikers, a hack-and-slash spin-off released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan this year, will be joined by a PC version when it releases in the west early next year.

Persona 5 Strikers was originally teased as Persona 5 S, which led to fans speculating that it was a Switch port of Persona 5 itself. But Strikers is actually an action game co-developed by Atlus and Omega Force, the Koei Tecmo studio behind the Dynasty Warriors series. Omega Force has successfully partnered up with Nintendo, Square Enix, and other big names in recent years to create hack-and-slash spin-offs like Hyrule Warriors and Dragon Quest Heroes.

Persona 5 Strikers may be a spin-off, but it does have a story set six months after Persona 5, bringing back the RPG's protagonist and cast. This is common practice for Atlus, even when it doesn't develop full sequels. Persona 4 spin-off Dancing All Night, for example, was as much visual novel as it was dancing game.

It seems a little strange for PC gamers to have the opportunity to play Persona 5 Strikers but not the game it's based on—hopefully this release is a sign that the RPG hits PC in 2021, too. Persona 5 Strikers should be out on Steam on February 23.