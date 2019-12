Minecraft's been stealing gamers' time and replacing it with pure, unbridled joy for more than two years, but that - as they say - was only a test. Today at Minecon, Notch officially flipped the switch on the full release, showering streamers on an audience that'd probably kill just to touch a person who touched the rim of Notch's hat.

As is only proper for newly launched games, Minecraft is now experiencing customary crippling server troubles due to extreme demand. Aaaaaw, they grow up so fast.